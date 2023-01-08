Watch Houston at Cincinnati: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The nationally ranked No. 2 Houston will head on the road in a conference battle within the American Athletic Conference as Cincinnati steps up to face them. The Cougars are 15-1 overall this season and undefeated against conference opponents to this point. Cincinnati will hope to give them that first loss. Houston’s only loss this season came against No. 7 Alabama 71-65. The Cougars have taken down No. 11 Virginia as their only ranked win. In the team’s last win against SMU, forward Jarace Walker led the pack. He dropped a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds with three assists. Four other players ended up in double figures for the team.

