Watch Houston at Cincinnati: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The nationally ranked No. 2 Houston will head on the road in a conference battle within the American Athletic Conference as Cincinnati steps up to face them. The Cougars are 15-1 overall this season and undefeated against conference opponents to this point. Cincinnati will hope to give them that first loss. Houston’s only loss this season came against No. 7 Alabama 71-65. The Cougars have taken down No. 11 Virginia as their only ranked win. In the team’s last win against SMU, forward Jarace Walker led the pack. He dropped a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds with three assists. Four other players ended up in double figures for the team.

How to Watch Houston at Cincinnati in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN

The Bearcats are 11-5 this season overall and 2-1 against American opponents. Temple was the team’s only loss in the conference 70-61. They were able to get wins against Tulane and most recently Wichita State 70-61.

In the win against Wichita State, four Cincinnati players finished in double figures. Guard Landers Nolley II was the only player with a double-double finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

