Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the best elements of college basketball is the depth of teams and the variety of programs out there. There are big schools, mid-majors and lower-level schools that all have the potential to do great things on the basketball court every game. Today the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) take on the Northeastern Huskies (2-6) in a game between two of the smaller schools in the country that come together to compete. The Crusaders are playing out of the Patriot League and are looking to turn their season around after a 1-5 start while the Huskies are playing out of the Colonial Athletic League and are looking to erase their early 0-4 start to the season starting today.

How to Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: NESN

Over their last four games, the Huskies have started to show a competitive side defeating Manhattan in overtime, losing to Princeton by just two points and defeating Georgia State by 20 points in their last game.

In their last four games, the Crusaders have won two games and lost one by just four points while playing their best basketball of the season. Taking out a 38-72 loss to Harvard there, they are averaging 76.3 points and giving up 64.3 points per game in this stretch.

They are led by senior Gerrale Gates with 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as the best overall player on the team this season.

