Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the best elements of college basketball is the depth of teams and the variety of programs out there. There are big schools, mid-majors and lower-level schools that all have the potential to do great things on the basketball court every game. Today the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) take on the Northeastern Huskies (2-6) in a game between two of the smaller schools in the country that come together to compete. The Crusaders are playing out of the Patriot League and are looking to turn their season around after a 1-5 start while the Huskies are playing out of the Colonial Athletic League and are looking to erase their early 0-4 start to the season starting today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button