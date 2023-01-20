Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Stream LPGA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has concluded round one through the first 18 holes. After the first round, Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson jumped out to a one-stroke lead for the No. 1 spot on the leaderboard. She finished the first 18 holes at five-under-par. She is followed closely by co-LPGA star Nelly Korda, who finished the first round at four-under-par. Four other golfers tied at three-under-par to round out the top five. They include WL Hsu, Gemma Dryburgh, Ashleigh Buhai, and Charley Hull.

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round Today:

Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Former Champion Danielle Kang finished the round at one under par tied for No. 9 on the leaderboard. Annika Sörenstam leads the Celebrity Leaderboard finishing with three-under-par and a two-stroke lead over Mardy Fish.

Derek Lowe comes in at No. 3 on the Celebrity Leaderboard finishing at two-over-par with a one-stroke lead over the rest of the top five, teammates Brian McCann and John Smoltz.

