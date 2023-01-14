WATCH: High school hockey and basketball Highlights from WDAY’s 10 PM show – InForum

West Fargo — West Fargo boys basketball kicks off the doubleheader against the South Bruins. 42 seconds left in the game, the Packers lead by 6 and Isaac Fitz with the lay-in off the in-bound pass makes it 76-68… But back to back triples from the Bruins, including this one from Evan Booth, brings the score within four with 13 seconds to go. The Packers Hang on as they take home game one over the Bruins 79-77.

West Fargo — West Fargo girls basketball hosts game two of the doubleheader against the Bruins. At the beginning of the second half, the Bruins are down by 24, but a strong effort in the paint by Teigan Malo tacks on two for South. West Fargo was just too much for the Bruins to handle. Sauveig Seymour has time beyond the arch and banks home a triple to grow the Packers lead. West Fargo would take game two of the doubleheader with a final score of 90-41.

West Fargo — Packers boys hockey welcomes the Grand Forks Central Knights to town at the West Fargo Sports Center. In the second period, Central leads 6-0 when Bryce Philpot puts away the rebound on the power play to extend the Knights lead to seven. The Packers would score twice, but Central would walk away with a big win 9-2.

Fargo — Another basketball doubleheader between North and Sheyenne at the Fargodome, and the girls are up first. In the second half, Brenna Dick makes a block on the defensive end and finishes on the other with a pull up jumper to put the Mustangs up 72-44. Spartan’s Olivia Hammes drains a triple from the wing, but Sheyenne comes away with a 76-55 win.

Fargo — Now it’s the boys turn in the North-Sheyenne doubleheader. Early in the first half, Sheyenne’s Casey Clemson goes coast to coast for the basket and the foul to give the Mustangs an early lead. North’s Jeremiah Sem creates points as he finds Peder Haugo right on the baseline for two. North would pull away and come out with the win over the Mustangs 81-66.

Casselton — A boys basketball rivalry unfolds between Northern Cass and unbeaten Central Cass. Early in the first half, the Squirrels up by three and Cole Holzer finds Sam Kobbervig wide open for the long range three. This would put Central Cass up by six. Moments later, Squirrels up by 8, and Cole Holzer puts up points of his own with a triple to extend Central Cass’ lead. The Squirrels stay perfect winning big over Northern Cass 68-19.