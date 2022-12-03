Watch Hero World Challenge third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend tees off the third round of the 2022 Hero World Challenge with Viktor Hovland holding a one-stroke lead in the Bahamas. The Leaderboard is filled with FedEx Cup contenders with Hovland at five under par, followed by Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all within three strokes of the lead themselves. This is shaping up to be the best early season tournament on the PGA Tour with every golfer looking to come away with the win and points towards the Championship as the 2022-2023 season starts to shape up.



