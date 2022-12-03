Watch Hero World Challenge third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend tees off the third round of the 2022 Hero World Challenge with Viktor Hovland holding a one-stroke lead in the Bahamas. The Leaderboard is filled with FedEx Cup contenders with Hovland at five under par, followed by Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all within three strokes of the lead themselves. This is shaping up to be the best early season tournament on the PGA Tour with every golfer looking to come away with the win and points towards the Championship as the 2022-2023 season starts to shape up.

How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round today:

Game Date: December 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Hovland through 36 holes has seven birdies, two Eagles and five bogeys on his card. He struggled more in the second round than in the first shooting a 70 after his initial 69.

Hovland won this event by one stroke last season, so he has an understanding of how to hold a lead and stay on top with a very competitive field underneath him.

Just a stroke back are Schauffele, Scheffler, Young and Morikawa at four under par Entering the third round today and the weekend.

