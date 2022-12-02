Watch Hero World Challenge second round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of play, there is a four-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge in New Providence, Bahamas. The top of the Leaderboard features four of the top Golfers in the world with Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka. They tee off the second round today as the leaders look to create separation and the rest of the field looks to gain some ground heading into the weekend with the cut line established today. Last season Hovland won this event by one stroke as he looks to go back-to-back here this year.

How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Second Round today:

Game Date: December 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Hero World Challenge, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

In the first round, Hovland finished with two birdies, an eagle and just one bogey on his card. He is off to a steady, slow start that was good enough to keep him in the running Entering the second round today.

Morikawa and Staka both finished their first rounds with six birdies and three birdies to keep pace with Hovland.

The best round went to Kim who had a clean scorecard with three birdies and zero bogeys in the first round. He minimized Mistakes and finds himself at the top of the Leaderboard Entering the second round today.

Regional restrictions may apply.