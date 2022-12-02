Watch Hero World Challenge second round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of play, there is a four-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge in New Providence, Bahamas. The top of the Leaderboard features four of the top Golfers in the world with Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka. They tee off the second round today as the leaders look to create separation and the rest of the field looks to gain some ground heading into the weekend with the cut line established today. Last season Hovland won this event by one stroke as he looks to go back-to-back here this year.

