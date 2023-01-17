Watch: Harvey Elliot’s Incredible Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead In FA Cup – Wolves v Liverpool

Finally!! Liverpool have scored first. The Reds have gone 1-0 up in their FA Cup replay against Wolves, despite a much changed side.

A 2-2 draw at Anfield last week was seen as a lucky scoreline after Wolves were denied a valid goal in the dying moments. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been given a second chance and they are grabbing it.

Tonight’s match has started quite evenly, with both sides showing positive intentions, however, it’s the away side that have opened the scoring and what a goal it was.

