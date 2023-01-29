Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton – Emirates FA Cup

Liverpool have started much brighter than they did just two weeks ago against the same side and have been rewarded for exactly that.

An end-to-end match so far with both sides looking to be on the front foot at all times. A couple of decent chances have fallen to both sides which has created a thrilling match to watch.

Both teams have had chances cleared off the line early on, but Liverpool have finally taken one of theirs.

