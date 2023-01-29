Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton – Emirates FA Cup

Liverpool have started much brighter than they did just two weeks ago against the same side and have been rewarded for exactly that.

An end-to-end match so far with both sides looking to be on the front foot at all times. A couple of decent chances have fallen to both sides which has created a thrilling match to watch.

Both teams have had chances cleared off the line early on, but Liverpool have finally taken one of theirs.

After a Brighton having a spell of the ball, the Reds broke away in devastating fashion. A beautiful ball by Naby Keita saw Mohamed Salah on the tight hand side.

The Egyptian Kings noticed Harvey Elliot, whose goal it was to send Jurgen Klopp’s men into this round, making a run through.

A well weighted pass by Salah gave the youngster a chance to put his side into the lead once again, in which he did not disappoint, sliding the ball past an on-coming Jason Steele.

Exciting match for the neutrals but an even better match so far for the traveling Reds.

Option 1

Option 2

Scroll to Continue

Early Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will again be missing a whole host of players for the trip to the AMEX.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still sidelined and Fabio Carvalho is also likely to miss out with a minor injury problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are fit to return after they could only make the bench against Chelsea in the goalless draw at Anfield a week ago.

There are other big decisions to be made by Jurgen Klopp with the main ones involving whether to recall Skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield.

Early Brighton Team News

It has been reported that Liverpool target, Moises Caicedo will not play any part in the match against the Reds after he took to social media to request a transfer on Friday.

Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana and defender Levi Colwill also miss out through injury.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us Is: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |