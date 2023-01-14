Watch Harvard at Columbia: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Columbia hosts Harvard on Saturday afternoon in Women’s Ivy League basketball action. The Lions will be looking to bounce back after losing to Penn last Saturday 71-67. The loss to the Quakers snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Lions and was just their third loss of the year. Their other two losses were to Vanderbilt and No. 7 Iowa State. The Lions have been playing great basketball, but just couldn’t get the big road win at Penn. They now sit 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the Ivy League and Saturday they will look to get another win against a Harvard team that is also looking to bounce back from a loss.

How to Watch Harvard at Columbia in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream Harvard at Columbia in Women's College Basketball on fuboTV:

The Crimson lost a heartbreaking 71-70 overtime game to Yale last Saturday for their first Ivy League defeat of the season.

They had won their first two league games against Princeton and Brown but just couldn’t complete the comeback against the Rival Bulldogs.

The Crimson trailed Yale by 18 points in the second half and clawed all the way back to tie the game, but came up just short in the loss.

Saturday they will try and avoid the same fate against a streaking Columbia team.

