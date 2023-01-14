Watch Harvard at Columbia: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Columbia hosts Harvard on Saturday afternoon in Women’s Ivy League basketball action. The Lions will be looking to bounce back after losing to Penn last Saturday 71-67. The loss to the Quakers snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Lions and was just their third loss of the year. Their other two losses were to Vanderbilt and No. 7 Iowa State. The Lions have been playing great basketball, but just couldn’t get the big road win at Penn. They now sit 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the Ivy League and Saturday they will look to get another win against a Harvard team that is also looking to bounce back from a loss.

