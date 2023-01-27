Watch Hampton at Monmouth: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Colonial Athletic Conference showcases Monmouth (9-10) hosting Hampton (6-11) today in Women’s college basketball action. Entering today’s game the Hawks are seventh in the conference and the Pirates are ninth in the conference as they look to inch their way up the standings starting with today’s game. This is also the first and only game of the season between these two teams on Pride Night for the Hawks as they look to take care of business at home for bragging rights of winning the season series. A win today will go a long way in the Hawks season as they try to get into the top five of the conference standings and higher if possible before the conference tournament.

