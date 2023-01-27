Watch Hampton at Monmouth: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Colonial Athletic Conference showcases Monmouth (9-10) hosting Hampton (6-11) today in Women’s college basketball action. Entering today’s game the Hawks are seventh in the conference and the Pirates are ninth in the conference as they look to inch their way up the standings starting with today’s game. This is also the first and only game of the season between these two teams on Pride Night for the Hawks as they look to take care of business at home for bragging rights of winning the season series. A win today will go a long way in the Hawks season as they try to get into the top five of the conference standings and higher if possible before the conference tournament.

How to Watch Hampton at Monmouth today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Hawks picked up a big win over Northeastern (54-49) behind Ariana Vanderhoop’s 17 points, four assists and four rebounds to pace her team to a win.

This season Vanderhoop is one of two players for the Hawks averaging double-figure scoring, putting up 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as the team’s second-leading scorer. She is up to 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in conference, leading the team.

The team is led by Bri Tinsley with 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game as the duo continues to try and lead the Hawks up the standings today.

