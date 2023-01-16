Watch Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The oddest storyline in the NBA this season continues today after the Golden State Warriors (21-22) lost again on the road yesterday and visited the Washington Wizards (18-25) today. Overall Golden State is 17-5 at home and 4-17 on the road, one of the largest differences in the history of the sport for home and road splits. A large factor in their road woes this season has been their once elite, championship-level defense that is giving up 11.2 more points on the road than they are at home. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have a lot of work to do to find their magic again alongside head Coach Steve Kerr because their path to the NBA Finals will require a lot of playoff road wins.

