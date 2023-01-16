Watch Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The oddest storyline in the NBA this season continues today after the Golden State Warriors (21-22) lost again on the road yesterday and visited the Washington Wizards (18-25) today. Overall Golden State is 17-5 at home and 4-17 on the road, one of the largest differences in the history of the sport for home and road splits. A large factor in their road woes this season has been their once elite, championship-level defense that is giving up 11.2 more points on the road than they are at home. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have a lot of work to do to find their magic again alongside head Coach Steve Kerr because their path to the NBA Finals will require a lot of playoff road wins.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State had another very familiar performance on the road where they scored a lot of points, but could not make stops on defense or stop the opponent in the paint all night.

At home, Golden State is a middle-of-the-pack defense (112.5 points allowed), but on the road (123.7 points allowed) it would be the worst defense by a decent margin.

The team is finally getting back to full strength after missing Andrew Wiggins for 17 games and Curry for 13 games.

One huge positive for the team is the play of Thompson this season. He is not an All-Defensive Team candidate, but he is averaging 20.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on 42-39-89 splits, looking like himself again on the Offensive end.

