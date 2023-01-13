Watch Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Warriors and Spurs are both looking to snap three-game losing streaks when they hit the hardwood on Friday night. The Spurs welcome the Warriors to town fresh off a trip to Memphis where they lost back-to-back games to the Grizzlies. They dropped the first one on Monday 121-113 and then lost again on Wednesday 135-129. The losses have dropped their record to 13-29 as they now have just three wins in their last 12 games. Keldon Johnson has been a bright spot for the Spurs despite the tough season. Johnson is leading the team with 21.3 points per game.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Warriors will come to town looking to extend the struggles for the Spurs as they try and get a win to get back to .500.

The Warriors did get Steph Curry back on Tuesday from injury, but despite his 24 points they came up short losing to the Suns 125-113.

The loss dropped them to 20-21 on the season and into third place in the Pacific Division.

They had been playing better and had won five in a row, but three straight home losses have them reeling as they begin a five-game road trip on Friday.

