Watch Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Warriors and Spurs are both looking to snap three-game losing streaks when they hit the hardwood on Friday night. The Spurs welcome the Warriors to town fresh off a trip to Memphis where they lost back-to-back games to the Grizzlies. They dropped the first one on Monday 121-113 and then lost again on Wednesday 135-129. The losses have dropped their record to 13-29 as they now have just three wins in their last 12 games. Keldon Johnson has been a bright spot for the Spurs despite the tough season. Johnson is leading the team with 21.3 points per game.

