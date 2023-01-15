Watch Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

For the first time in a long time, the Golden State Warriors (21-21) are back to full strength with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back on the floor. The two were All-Stars last season. During Golden State’s nine-game home stand they got back on track, going 6-3 overall to climb back to .500 in time for their stars to come back and help to continue steadying the ship. They take on DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday (19-24), another team that has seen their peaks and valleys this season, currently on a three-game losing streak that they are looking to snap today.

Golden State is coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs where they set the all-time attendance record for an NBA regular-season game in front of 68,323 fans.

Since coming back, it has not been a smooth ride for Curry as he gets back into a groove from his shoulder injury. In two games he is averaging 19.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game on 41-32-80 splits.

In three games back for Wiggins, he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals plus blocks per game on 35-21-67 splits.

Getting those two back on track as an MVP candidate in Curry and an All-Star in Wiggins will be key in getting Golden State back into contention in the Western Conference.

