Watch Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

For the first time in a long time, the Golden State Warriors (21-21) are back to full strength with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back on the floor. The two were All-Stars last season. During Golden State’s nine-game home stand they got back on track, going 6-3 overall to climb back to .500 in time for their stars to come back and help to continue steadying the ship. They take on DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday (19-24), another team that has seen their peaks and valleys this season, currently on a three-game losing streak that they are looking to snap today.

