Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England

Olivier Giroud has headed France into the lead in the World Cup quarter-final against England in Qatar.

In an enthralling contest, France took the lead thanks to a long-range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute.

England came out much stronger in the second half and deservedly equalized when Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 54th minute after Bukayo Saka was fouled.

Giroud headed France back into the lead however in the 78th minute, converting a fantastic cross from Antoine Griezmann.

Watch Giroud's goal here:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United Statesthe match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canadathe match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australiathe game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

