Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England

Olivier Giroud has headed France into the lead in the World Cup quarter-final against England in Qatar.

In an enthralling contest, France took the lead thanks to a long-range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute.

England came out much stronger in the second half and deservedly equalized when Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 54th minute after Bukayo Saka was fouled.

Giroud headed France back into the lead however in the 78th minute, converting a fantastic cross from Antoine Griezmann.

