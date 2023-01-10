Watch Georgia Tech at Notre Dame: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Georgia Tech will head on the road early this week to take on another Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in Notre Dame tonight. The Yellow Jackets are 8-8 on the season including a run of 2-3 in the team’s last five games. Their two wins came against Alabama State and conference opponent Miami (FL) both at home. They lost three conference games against Clemson, Virginia, and Florida State in that run. In the loss to Florida State, leading scorer Miles Kelly put up 16 points with two rebounds and two assists. Guard Lance Terry led the team in scoring with 17 points and five rebounds.

