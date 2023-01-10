Watch Georgia Tech at Notre Dame: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Georgia Tech will head on the road early this week to take on another Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in Notre Dame tonight. The Yellow Jackets are 8-8 on the season including a run of 2-3 in the team’s last five games. Their two wins came against Alabama State and conference opponent Miami (FL) both at home. They lost three conference games against Clemson, Virginia, and Florida State in that run. In the loss to Florida State, leading scorer Miles Kelly put up 16 points with two rebounds and two assists. Guard Lance Terry led the team in scoring with 17 points and five rebounds.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Fighting Irish are 8-9 overall on the season and No. 14 in the ACC. In the last five games, they are just 1-4 with four losses against conference opponents and one win against a non-conference opponent. Their last loss was 81-64 against North Carolina.

Only three players ended the game in double figures with only forward Nate Laszewski finishing above 10 points. They dropped 17 points and pulled in eight rebounds in the loss.

