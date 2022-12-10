Watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference puts two teams on the court today to battle it out as Georgia Tech takes on North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets are 6-3 this season through the first nine games. They are 3-2 in their last five games with losses on the road at Marquette and Iowa and wins against North Alabama, Northeastern, and Georgia. Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak. Miles Kelly and Deivon Smith lead the team on the court. Kelly averages 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds while Smith puts in 10.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:15 pm ET

TV: ESPN

The Tarheels have been the talk of college basketball. After starting out the season as the AP No. 1 overall team, they have lost four games in a row leading to Georgia Tech. They have lost to Iowa State, Alabama, Indiana, and Virginia Tech all on the road.

Caleb Love and Armando Bacot lead the interior and perimeter of the team. Love averages 19.0 points and 4.4 rebounds with 2.9 assists per game. Bacot averages 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game with 1.5 blocks.

