Watch Georgia Tech at Boston College: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Georgia Tech opens up ACC play when it takes on Boston College on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets come into Sunday winners of five straight including a win at Michigan State and two wins against Belmont. The five straight wins come after they had dropped two straight to Georgia and South Florida. Despite those two losses they have played well and are 8-2 heading into ACC play. They will step out of the conference to play Furman on Wednesday, but the rest of their schedule will be conference games. Sunday they hope that starts with a big win over the Eagles.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button