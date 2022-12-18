Watch Georgia Tech at Boston College: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Georgia Tech opens up ACC play when it takes on Boston College on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets come into Sunday winners of five straight including a win at Michigan State and two wins against Belmont. The five straight wins come after they had dropped two straight to Georgia and South Florida. Despite those two losses they have played well and are 8-2 heading into ACC play. They will step out of the conference to play Furman on Wednesday, but the rest of their schedule will be conference games. Sunday they hope that starts with a big win over the Eagles.

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: NESN

The Eagles will be looking to send the Yellow Jackets home with a loss as they go for their second straight win.

The Eagles have knocked off Albany and Eastern Kentucky in the last week to bounce back after a tough 73-58 loss to No. 7Virginia Tech.

The consecutive wins have moved them to 9-4 on the season, but the loss to the Hokies has them 0-1 in the ACC.

Sunday they will look to get that first ACC win before they host Central Connecticut on Thursday in their last non-conference game of the year.

