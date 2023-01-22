Watch Georgia at Texas A&M: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas A&M (5-12) looks to snap their losing streak in conference and get their first win in the SEC today against a conference Rival in Georgia (13-7). Neither team is having a banner season in the SEC with the Aggies starting 0-7 and the Lady Bulldogs off to just a 2-4 start themselves. The SEC has proven to be the best conference in Women’s college basketball, at least at the top, with two of the top three teams in the country who are both undefeated in top ranked South Carolina and third ranked LSU. Before conference play started, the Aggies were 5-5 in non-conference play while the Bulldogs were 11-4 at the same time and looked like potential challengers to the best teams in the country.

The Lady Bulldogs have had flashes this season, including an in-state rivalry win over Georgia Tech (66-52) behind junior Zoesha Smith’s double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Overall the Aggies have lost 11 of their last 12 games, all but three of the losses by double figures as they try to figure out the right mix on both ends of the floor.

For the Lady Bulldogs they are looking to snap a two game losing streak themselves with losses to Ole Miss and Tennessee coming into today.

Starting today the next three games for the Lady Bulldogs will define their season leading up to a Showdown with the third ranked Tigers. They play the last placed team and then two teams in the middle with them in the conference that would build their resume back up as a potential contender in the SEC this season.

