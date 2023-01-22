Watch Georgia at Texas A&M: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas A&M (5-12) looks to snap their losing streak in conference and get their first win in the SEC today against a conference Rival in Georgia (13-7). Neither team is having a banner season in the SEC with the Aggies starting 0-7 and the Lady Bulldogs off to just a 2-4 start themselves. The SEC has proven to be the best conference in Women’s college basketball, at least at the top, with two of the top three teams in the country who are both undefeated in top ranked South Carolina and third ranked LSU. Before conference play started, the Aggies were 5-5 in non-conference play while the Bulldogs were 11-4 at the same time and looked like potential challengers to the best teams in the country.

