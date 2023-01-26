Watch Georgia at Tennessee: Stream college basketball online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There are four teams left in the SEC with one or fewer losses. One of those teams is Tennessee (16-3, 6-1 SEC), which has gotten to this point with a stifling defense. The Vols are allowing 54.4 points per game this season, which are the fewest in the SEC, the fewest of any power-five team and the second-fewest in the nation, just one point ahead of Houston. In just conference play, the Volunteers are allowing 57.1 points per game. Their next test will come on Wednesday when they host Georgia (13-6, 3-3 SEC) in their final game before the SEC-Big 12 challenge this weekend.

