Watch George Washington at George Mason: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Monday afternoon, George Mason will host George Washington in a Women’s Atlantic 10 matchup. The Patriots are currently in ninth place in the conference with an A-10 record of 2-3 and an overall record of 9-9. Most recently, the team dropped a 45-55 game to Virginia Commonwealth. Paula Suárez led the Patriots with 12 points and Trey Kennedy wasn’t far behind with nine points. Nalani Kaysia was the team leader on the boards with seven rebounds. While the Patriots were able to keep the second, third and fourth quarters close, the eight-point deficit in the first quarter cost them the game.

How to Watch George Washington at George Mason in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: CBSSN

The Colonials are currently 11-7 overall with a conference record of 3-2 for a spot in fifth place in the A-10. The team’s last game resulted in a 65-74 loss to La Salle. Nya Robertson was the team leader on the scoreboard putting up 20 points. Nya Lok and Mia Lakstigala each added 10 points and Lakstigala pulled down 11 points for a double-double.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 65-57 win for George Washington.

