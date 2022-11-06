Watch: Gareth Bale rescues LAFC with 128th minute goal in MLS Cup

We’ve all been fairly puzzled as to why Gareth Bale, one of the best players of his generation and arguably the biggest name in MLS after signing midseason, had not stepped foot on the field so far for LAFC in the playoffs.

At any rate, he was brought on as reinforcements for the black-and-gold in Saturday’s MLS Cup Final against the Philadelphia Union, and despite not having played since Oct. 2 for LAFC, when he got a five-minute run-out, he was given a simple task: Do something memorable and good for LAFC.

Boy, did he come through. After LAFC went down a man in the 116th minute, with Maxime Crepeau sacrificing his spot, his body and most likely his World Cup for an MLS Cup, LAFC then went down a goal, 3-2, in the 124th minute as Jack Elliott scored off a corner kick for Philadelphia.

As it looked like LAFC’s night would end in disappointment, in spite of an epic game, Bale stepped up and scored the equalizer, posting up in the box to Crush a cross with his head.

Remember, extra time is supposed to be 30 minutes, so the game with extra time is theoretically supposed to be 120 minutes. Bale scored in the 128th minute, obviously the latest goal in MLS Cup history.

Was it worth it all for that goal? Right now, you’re Damned right it was worth it! Thanks Gareth, good luck at the World Cup but thank you for saving LAFC’s season at the final moment.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.