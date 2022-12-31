Watch Fresno State at Utah State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Mountain West Conference will feature its first battle of the season for each of these teams as Fresno State heads on the road and into the Spectrum Center to take on Utah State today. The Bulldogs are 4-7 this season overall without playing a conference game. Three of those four wins though came in the team’s last five games. They have beaten UC Irvine, CSU Northridge, and CSU Bakersfield in that stretch. The team is led by Stellar senior forward Isaih Moore. Moore leads the team in points, assists, and rebounds this season. In their win against Bakersfield, Moore only totaled 11 minutes and didn’t record a point. Guard Isaiah Hill led the way with 17 points.

