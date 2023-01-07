Watch Fresno State at Colorado State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fresno State (6-8) is off to a 2-1 start in Mountain West Conference play and took down the last Division I unbeaten on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are back at it on Saturday when they head to Moby Arena in Fort Collins to take on a Colorado State (8-8) squad that has lost four in a row. Isaih Moore averages 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for Fresno State and Jemarl Baker Jr. scores 11.8 points a contest. Isaiah Stevens, who missed the first seven games with a foot injury, leads the Rams at 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game while John Tonje is putting up 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds a game.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Moore’s layup with 1:30 put the Bulldogs up for good against No. 21 New Mexico on Tuesday night and Isaiah Hill hit two free throws in the closing seconds to seal the 71-67 win over the previously unbeaten Lobos. Moore finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Hill added 14 points.

Colorado State shot 56% in the second half at Nevada on Wednesday but couldn’t dig out of a first-half hole in an 80-69 loss to fall to 0-3 in the MWC. Patrick Cartier scored 18 points for the Rams and Stevens finished with 16.

The series lead belongs to Colorado State 24-18 and the Rams have won the last seven meetings, including a 65-50 win at Fort Collins on Feb. 11.

