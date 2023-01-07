Watch Fresno State at Colorado State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fresno State (6-8) is off to a 2-1 start in Mountain West Conference play and took down the last Division I unbeaten on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are back at it on Saturday when they head to Moby Arena in Fort Collins to take on a Colorado State (8-8) squad that has lost four in a row. Isaih Moore averages 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for Fresno State and Jemarl Baker Jr. scores 11.8 points a contest. Isaiah Stevens, who missed the first seven games with a foot injury, leads the Rams at 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game while John Tonje is putting up 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds a game.

