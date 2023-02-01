Watch Fresno St. Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fresno State won the first game between the squads by a score of 58-53. That was each team’s Mountain West opener and Jemarl Baker hit a three-pointer with about a minute left that helped Fresno State secure the win. Now it’s Wyoming’s chance to defend home court.

Wyoming is going for just its second conference win of the season Tonight as the Cowboys try to bounce back from an 86-72 loss against UNLV. The Cowboys hit a season-high 14 three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough. Noah Reynolds led the way for the Cowboys scoring 23 points. The offense wasn’t the problem for Wyoming though. The Cowboys just couldn’t limit the Rebels efficiency.

How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Bulldogs only have one more win than the Cowboys. Fresno State is coming off a lopsided 70-53 loss to one of the best in the Mountain West.

The Bulldogs only had two starters score in double digits, while the Utah State Aggies got 23 points from one of their bench players. Fresno State is going to have to bring much more offense and well-rounded scoring if it is going to get this rare road win.

