Watch Fresno St. Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fresno State won the first game between the squads by a score of 58-53. That was each team’s Mountain West opener and Jemarl Baker hit a three-pointer with about a minute left that helped Fresno State secure the win. Now it’s Wyoming’s chance to defend home court.

Wyoming is going for just its second conference win of the season Tonight as the Cowboys try to bounce back from an 86-72 loss against UNLV. The Cowboys hit a season-high 14 three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough. Noah Reynolds led the way for the Cowboys scoring 23 points. The offense wasn’t the problem for Wyoming though. The Cowboys just couldn’t limit the Rebels efficiency.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button