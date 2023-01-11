Watch Fresno St. Bulldogs at San Jose St. Spartans in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fresno State will hit the road Tuesday night for a Mountain West Matchup against San Jose State. The Bulldogs are currently 6-9 overall this season with a conference record of 2-2 so far. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 79-57 loss to Colorado State. Isaih Moore scored a season-high 23 points to lead the Bulldogs and also pulled down eight rebounds to lead on the boards, while Jemarl Baker added 13 points for his fourth consecutive double digit scoring game. Despite those strong efforts, the team was unable to hold off the Rams, resulting in a conference loss.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button