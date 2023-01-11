Watch Fresno St. Bulldogs at San Jose St. Spartans in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fresno State will hit the road Tuesday night for a Mountain West Matchup against San Jose State. The Bulldogs are currently 6-9 overall this season with a conference record of 2-2 so far. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 79-57 loss to Colorado State. Isaih Moore scored a season-high 23 points to lead the Bulldogs and also pulled down eight rebounds to lead on the boards, while Jemarl Baker added 13 points for his fourth consecutive double digit scoring game. Despite those strong efforts, the team was unable to hold off the Rams, resulting in a conference loss.

How to Watch Fresno State at San Jose State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Spartans come into Tuesday night’s game with an overall record of 11-6 and a conference record identical to the Bulldogs at 2-2. Most recently, the team dropped a 67-40 game to Nevada for its second loss in a row. Omari Moore was the only Spartan in double figures, as he led the team with 10 points. Ibrahima Diallo led in rebounds with seven. The Spartans 15 points in a half is the lowest this year, as well as the 40 points total.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 69-67 overtime win for Fresno State in the Mountain West Tournament.

