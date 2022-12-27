Watch: Fred Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Fred has got Manchester United’s third goal as the Red Devils see off Nottingham Forest with ease at Old Trafford. Casemiro this time supplying his fellow countryman for the goal.

Forest deservedly conceded three tonight and cost themselves the third goal in particular. United have been impressive tonight.

Watch Fred’s goal for Manchester United here;

Manchester United return the Premier League action Tonight as they take a Nottingham Forest. You can find all the confirmed team news as United return to Old Trafford in the top flight.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be looking to bounce back to form in the Premier League, however tonight’s side will not be an easy task. Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up points as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

United must keep their good run of form up as they push for the top four. Results since Boxing Day mean that United have work to do.

Ten Hag will most likely make some changes from the side that beat Burnley. David De Gea and Raphael Varane return to the side this evening.

Antony and Tyrell Malacia also start in a changed side from the Dutch manager. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remain as a duo in the lineup.

