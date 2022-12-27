Watch: Fred Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Fred has got Manchester United’s third goal as the Red Devils see off Nottingham Forest with ease at Old Trafford. Casemiro this time supplying his fellow countryman for the goal.

Forest deservedly conceded three tonight and cost themselves the third goal in particular. United have been impressive tonight.

Watch Fred’s goal for Manchester United here;

Manchester United return the Premier League action Tonight as they take a Nottingham Forest. You can find all the confirmed team news as United return to Old Trafford in the top flight.

