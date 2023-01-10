Watch Former NBA Big Man Jared Jeffries Go Crazy After Winning a Compact Toyota on ‘The Price Is Right’ (Video)

Jarred Jeffries, a former longtime NBA Veteran whose Indiana Hoosiers played for the 2002 national championship, knows how to celebrate.

Jeffries made more than $40 million over 11 NBA seasons, so he also knows how to crunch some numbers.

Good thing, because on Monday, Jeffries appeared on “The Price Is Right” and was tasked with guessing the correct price of a new Toyota Corolla. If his efforts were successful, he would win that car, although it wasn’t confirmed whether the 6-foot-11 former power forward could even fit into it.

But Jeffries gave it the ol’ college try anyway.

Also Read:

Skip Bayless’ Tweet About Damar Hamlin, Feud With Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Boosts ‘Undisputed’ Ratings By 57%

After claiming the winning bid on Contestant’s Row, Jeffries quickly took the stage with show host Drew Carey and played the game “One Away.” To his good fortune, Jeffries then chose four of the five numbers correctly, which meant he needed to fix only one of the numbers.

“If this is a red seven coming up, you win,” Carey said. “Let’s see a red seven, please.”

And sure enough Jeffries did see it — winning with $22,376 — before he screamed and cut loose like he was LeBron James winning the NBA Finals.

“What a good win to start this show!” Carey added. “Way to go!”

The win gave Jeffries a shot at advancing to the Final Showcase. But the former NBA Veteran of the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers lost the Showcase Showdown when another contestant racked up 95 cents.

Watch video of Jeffries’ “Price Is Right” win at the top of this post.

Also Read:

20 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023, According to Fans | Chart