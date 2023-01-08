Watch Florida State at Boston College: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Florida State hits the road on Sunday afternoon looking to stay unbeaten in the ACC when it takes on Boston College. The Seminoles come into Sunday winners of four straight and are 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. During their winning streak, they have picked up wins against Miami, on the road against No. 13 North Carolina and Georgia Tech and then beat Clemson at home on Thursday. It has been a nice run for the Seminoles who are trying to prove they are the best team in the ACC. It gets much Tougher on Thursday when they take on No. 10 NC State, but first they want to get by an Eagles team that is coming off an upset win over the Wolfpack.

