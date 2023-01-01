Watch Florida at Texas A&M: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season Florida (11-3) finds themselves on the outside looking into the Top 25 as they try to build on their season last year which ended in the NCAA Tournament. They are in the middle of the standings early in the SEC after a strong non-conference run that ended with a loss, followed by their first game in conference play which was also a loss. They have the Talent to compete in what is one of the most competitive conferences in Women’s college basketball with reigning Champion South Carolina and multiple ranked teams. Today’s opponent is not one of the contenders in the conference. In fact, Texas A&M (5-6) are in last place entering this game as they attempt to inch up the standings with an upset.

