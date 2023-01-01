Watch Florida at Texas A&M: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season Florida (11-3) finds themselves on the outside looking into the Top 25 as they try to build on their season last year which ended in the NCAA Tournament. They are in the middle of the standings early in the SEC after a strong non-conference run that ended with a loss, followed by their first game in conference play which was also a loss. They have the Talent to compete in what is one of the most competitive conferences in Women’s college basketball with reigning Champion South Carolina and multiple ranked teams. Today’s opponent is not one of the contenders in the conference. In fact, Texas A&M (5-6) are in last place entering this game as they attempt to inch up the standings with an upset.

How to Watch Florida at Texas A&M today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Florida at Texas A&M online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Gators picked up a big win against conference and state rival Miami (76-73) before falling into their current skid of losing two games in a row.

Both teams come into today on a two-game losing streak, 0-1 in conference play early and hoping to get back on track with a win today. Only one will while the other will have a three-game losing streak.

It will be an uphill battle for the Aggies with leading scorer and best overall player, freshman Janiah Barker (wrist) still out with injury.

In recent weeks the Aggies have had to practice and suit up between five and seven total players making every game even more challenging for the last-placed SEC team.

Regional restrictions may apply.