Watch Florida at LSU: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

LSU (12-3) opened SEC play by upsetting then-No. 9 Arkansas but followed that up with consecutive losses on the road. On Tuesday, the Tigers return to the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge to host Florida (8-7), which got its first conference win at home on Saturday afternoon. KJ Williams is LSU’s top scorer and rebounder at 18.2 points and 7.7 boards per game and Adam Miller averages 13.3 points a night. Colin Castleton Tops the Gators at 14.7 points and 7.5 boards a contest. Matt McMahon is in his first year leading the Tigers after seven years and three NCAA tourney bids at Murray State. Todd Golden came to Florida this season after taking San Francisco to its first NCAA bid since 1998.

