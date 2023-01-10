Watch Florida at LSU: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

LSU (12-3) opened SEC play by upsetting then-No. 9 Arkansas but followed that up with consecutive losses on the road. On Tuesday, the Tigers return to the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge to host Florida (8-7), which got its first conference win at home on Saturday afternoon. KJ Williams is LSU’s top scorer and rebounder at 18.2 points and 7.7 boards per game and Adam Miller averages 13.3 points a night. Colin Castleton Tops the Gators at 14.7 points and 7.5 boards a contest. Matt McMahon is in his first year leading the Tigers after seven years and three NCAA tourney bids at Murray State. Todd Golden came to Florida this season after taking San Francisco to its first NCAA bid since 1998.

How to Watch Florida at LSU in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Florida at LSU men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

LSU fell to 1-2 in the SEC with its 69-56 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tigers shot 28.6% in the first half as they fell behind by double figures. Miller scored 16 points for LSU, Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds and Cam Hayes also dropped in 10 points.

Kyle Lofton hit 7-of-11 from the floor on Saturday, scoring 18 points to lead the Gators past visiting Georgia 82-75. Will Richard had 14 points and nine rebounds and Myreon Jones came off the bench for 13 points.

The Tigers lead the all-time series with Florida 66-50. LSU won last year’s lone meeting in Gainesville 64-58 on Jan. 12.

Regional restrictions may apply.