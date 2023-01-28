Watch Farmers Insurance Open third round: Stream PGA Tour golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Gusty Winds made the Torrey Pines Layouts more difficult to navigate in Thursday’s second round, but Sam Ryder worked his way around the South Course in four-under-par 68 and is at minus-12 for the tournament, good for a three-shot lead Entering Friday’s third round. The tournament, being played on a Wednesday-Saturday schedule, ended Thursday with a cutline of even-par and 73 golfers qualified for the final two days. Among those was Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 2 players who have won two straight events coming into the Farmers. Rahm was even on the day through his first 13 holes before catching fire with an eagle and three birdies on holes five through eight after starting on the back nine, and is four-under after a second-round 67.

.

