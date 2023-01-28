Watch Farmers Insurance Open third round: Stream PGA Tour golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Gusty Winds made the Torrey Pines Layouts more difficult to navigate in Thursday’s second round, but Sam Ryder worked his way around the South Course in four-under-par 68 and is at minus-12 for the tournament, good for a three-shot lead Entering Friday’s third round. The tournament, being played on a Wednesday-Saturday schedule, ended Thursday with a cutline of even-par and 73 golfers qualified for the final two days. Among those was Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 2 players who have won two straight events coming into the Farmers. Rahm was even on the day through his first 13 holes before catching fire with an eagle and three birdies on holes five through eight after starting on the back nine, and is four-under after a second-round 67.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open Third Round Today:

Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Time: 3 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Coverage switches from The Golf Channel to CBS at 5 pm ET.

Rahm shared the low round of the day on Thursday with Tano Goya, who also shot a five-under 67 on the North Course and is at seven-under for the tournament, good for third place. Brendan Steele had a two-under 70 on the South Course and is in second place at nine-under.

A group of six Golfers enters the third round tied for fourth at six-under while Defending Champion Luke List struggled on the South Course Thursday, shooting a three-over-par 75 to fall to two-under for the tournament.

The final two rounds will be played on the Tougher South Course layout, which plays at 7,802 yards.

