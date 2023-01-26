Watch Farmers Insurance Open: Second round live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off Thursday at Torrey Pines, with the field switching courses for the second day of the event. The easier North Course yielded the lowest scores on Wednesday, with Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and Brent Grant shooting eight-under-par 64s to share the lead. Sam Stevens and Andrew Novak are in a group tied for fifth after first round 66s on the South Course. Brendan Steele is a shot back at seven-under-par after putting up a 65 on the North Course, with the other Golfers on the North Course tied for fifth including: Sahith Theegala, Hayden Buckley, Garrick Higgo, Gary Woodland and Harry Higgs.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round Today:

Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Defending Champion Luke List is in a group tied for 12th after the first round. He shot a five-under 67 on the North Course.

Jon Rahm, who is going for the first run of three straight tournament wins since Dustin Johnson in 2017, has his work cut out for him after a tough day on the South Course. Rahm had three birdies, two bogeys and a disastrous double bogey on the par four seventh. His score of 73 is nine shots off the lead and tied for 116th.

One of the more compelling first rounds belonged to Veteran Scott Brown, who shot a three-under-par 69 on the North Course after making the field as an alternate. They made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Monday, but withdrew after gaining a spot in San Diego. They will attempt to make two cuts in the same week on Thursday.

