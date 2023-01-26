Watch Farmers Insurance Open: Second round live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off Thursday at Torrey Pines, with the field switching courses for the second day of the event. The easier North Course yielded the lowest scores on Wednesday, with Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and Brent Grant shooting eight-under-par 64s to share the lead. Sam Stevens and Andrew Novak are in a group tied for fifth after first round 66s on the South Course. Brendan Steele is a shot back at seven-under-par after putting up a 65 on the North Course, with the other Golfers on the North Course tied for fifth including: Sahith Theegala, Hayden Buckley, Garrick Higgo, Gary Woodland and Harry Higgs.

