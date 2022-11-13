WATCH: Fans Get Free Beer After Generous Gesture From Golf Legend During Champions Tour Event

A kind act by golf onlookers is generally rewarded by the golfer himself. Take Padraig Harrington for example. The 51-year-old showcased his obliging character yet again at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. His kind act included free Beers to fans on the 16th grandstand, all paid by Harrington himself. But how did they win Harrington’s heart in the first place?

Why did Padraig Harrington ask fans to move aside during his tee?

The incident occurred on the 16th hole of the final PGA Tour Champions event. A well-set Harrington took his stance for his tee shot, but something was amiss. Apparently, he was troubled by some of the shadows that were cast over the ball.

“Look, there was a bunch of guys who were sitting in the corner of the grandstand on 16,” they said. “They’ve been sitting there, I assume, all day waiting for this. I hope they were waiting for me all day and I got them to move. They still had a good view.”

The media team cleverly captured the scene while also approaching one of the onlookers for a comment. The fan detailed how he and his mates moved aside calmly to provide a better vision for Harrington.

“And we’re all sitting here, shadows Casting over where the tee box is, Padraig is like, well, what’s up? I can’t have all these shadows here. And then we all moved down here,” they said.

Harrington’s free Beers for golf fans

Once the situation settled down, Harrington got back to business as usual. On the par-4 16th, the Irish golfer swung his 8-iron for a lovely drive which landed on the greens. Appreciating the claps from onlookers, Harrington made a special gesture before proceeding away.

Golf – The 2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, US – September 23, 2021 Team Europe Captain Padraig Harrington stands on the 5th green during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Segar

“I did buy them a beer afterwards,” they said. “So I gave it to one guy, but it was for everybody in the area.” The 3-time Major Championship Winner then revealed how he initially handed out $50 for the ordeal, before realizing it could prove a bit short for the whole grandstand.

“I actually went in with $50 and then I kind of said, probably only got a few Beers for $50, I better go back with $100,” they grinned.

The wonderful performances, alongside the amiable crowd support, have helped Harrington to take a lead at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. As we head towards the final round, on-site fans will be hopeful that their seat sacrifice wasn’t in vain!

