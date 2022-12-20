WATCH: Extremely Satisfying Video Shows the Secret Behind Golf’s Driving Range Trick

Fans are often left amazed after witnessing new out-of-the-world technology impact their favorite sport. And the golf world is nowhere behind in using the best available tech in order to enhance the efficiency of the game. Organizers often have the most stunning ways of doing things that may surprise the uninitiated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, a similar video captured the imagination of the golfing world. After watching the recent viral video on Twitterfans were completely taken aback.

Viral video shows driving range Pyramids

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is very exciting to find out the tiny little Secrets about your favorite sport. And a similar thing happened when fans witnessed something they thought was done manually. But it turned out that all this while, the professionals were using a special trick to make golf ball Pyramids on the driving range.

A video that is currently going viral on Twitter shows a special machine that acts like a mold to hold the balls together in the shape of a pyramid. All a person has to do is place it on the ground and drop the balls inside of it until it reaches full capacity. One could find something similar in the triangular rack used in a game of pool to set the balls in place on the table. However, the only difference is that the balls are set in the shape of a pyramid on the range.

Some essential technology that changed the golf world forever

The most dynamically changing things in the world of golf include golf clubs. Brands and companies are building and designing drivers keeping in mind factors like aerodynamics, component weight, and improved Graphite shafts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 8, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US sitting on a bench before he tees off on the 4th during the second round REUTERS/Mike Blake

However, the Clubs are not the only updated pieces of tech on the field. The new golf balls include ease of play for all levels of complexity. A one-piece ball would go straight but might not cover a lot of distance. While, a five-piece ball might turn a bit, but covers a much longer distance in every shot.

DIVE DEEPER

‘I Did Not Mean It at All’: After Unintentionally Breaking the ‘Rules of Golf,’ LPGA Star Lexi Thompson Once Came Clean After Her Infamous Ruling

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Professionals have also realized the importance of wearing the right shoes on the field of golf. And so manufacturers have now started to focus on making more comfortable, lighter, better gripping shoes for the players. Moreover, they also keep in mind the quality of the material for the players to avoid getting blisters under their feet.

Watch This Story: Paige Spiranac: Dumb Rules in Golf