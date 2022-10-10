Watch: Ex-Red says “natural movement of the arms” means Gabriel’s handball call was correct

Liverpool were on the wrong end of two penalty calls against Arsenal, but one former Red believes that the decision not to award Jurgen Klopp’s side a spot kick for the handball by Gabriel was correct.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Stephen Warnock said: “I’ve heard a lot of people say they think it’s a penalty but for me, I actually don’t think it is. I don’t see it as a penalty at all because of the natural body position and natural movement of the arms”.

It never feels too good to criticize a former player of the club, but our old left-back must have a very distorted body if he thinks that raising your left arm in the air is ‘natural’.

The whole incident seems so in line with the new rules of having the arm in an unnatural position and it’s baffling how it wasn’t given during the match.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR is Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

To have this decision by Michael Oliver backed up by both VAR and now the former defender too is almost laughable.

You can view Warnock’s thoughts on the Gabriel handball via @footballdaily on Twitter: