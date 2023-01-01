Watch: Evan Ferguson’s record-breaking Premier League goal

Evan Ferguson scores a record-breaking goal.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has said that he was “buzzing” after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 18-year-old’s Strike in a 4-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal makes him the youngest Ireland player to score in the Premier League, beating the record that was previously held by Michael Obafemi.

Evan Ferguson “buzzing” after the goal.

On top of that, Ferguson is now the youngest player to score in the Premier League for Brighton, adding to his record of being the youngest player to appear for the Seagulls in the competition.

While his goal amounted to no more than a consolation for Brighton on New Year’s Eve, Ferguson was still able to recognize his achievement when speaking to the club website.

“A disappointing result, obviously we wanted to win the game, but on a personal level it’s good to get the goal,” said the Meath native, who turned 18 in October.

“At the end we could have, depending on the offside goal, had another chance at it but that’s the way it goes. I’m buzzing to get the goal. Hopefully I can just keep going and try and get another.”

Ireland striker finds net.

Ferguson had only been on the field for 17 minutes when he found the net against the Gunners, in what was just his third Premier League appearance for the Sussex-based outfit.

A long ball from club Captain Lewis Dunk found the youngster, who managed to outmuscle William Saliba before firing past Aaron Ramsdale.

The way in which he took the goal will certainly please Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, particularly as Saliba could be lined out for France in Ireland’s first European Championship Qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on March 27th.

