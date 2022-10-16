Watch Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Adrian Otaegui (-16) is in a position to win his fourth event on the DP World Tour as he enters the final round of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters with a six-stroke lead over the field. He has played some of the best overall golf of his career this week, setting up this potential win for himself here today. The next closest Golfers on the Leaderboard are tied at -10 overall through 54 holes and would need to shoot one of their best rounds of golf to climb back up and compete for the win here today.

How to Watch Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, Final Round today:

Game Date: October 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

On a par four in the third round, Hidalgo managed to go from his tee shot in the crowd and trees to one of the most impressive finishes to a hole this year:

Through 54 holes, Otaegui has played consistent, steady golf with rounds of 67, 66 and 64 so far. He has a total of 19 birdies and just three bogeys through 54 holes, with just one bogey per round.

He has won one tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2020 for his career to date and is looking for his fourth win overall on the DP World Tour this week.

The next best contenders today are Angel Hidalgo and Joakim Lagergren who are both tied at -10 overall.

Hidalgo has a round of eight under for the week back in the second round, which is the same format as today in hole structure and could be enough to catch Otaegui if he underperformed today.

