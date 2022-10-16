Watch Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Adrian Otaegui (-16) is in a position to win his fourth event on the DP World Tour as he enters the final round of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters with a six-stroke lead over the field. He has played some of the best overall golf of his career this week, setting up this potential win for himself here today. The next closest Golfers on the Leaderboard are tied at -10 overall through 54 holes and would need to shoot one of their best rounds of golf to climb back up and compete for the win here today.

