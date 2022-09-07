WATCH: Edwin Diaz, Timmy Trumpet’s ‘Narco’ Played at College Football Games

New York Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance song continues to sweep the nation.

Diaz is one of the most dominant closers in Major League Baseball. His walkout song, ‘Narco’ by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, has quickly become one of the most iconic entrance songs in professional sports, and one of the best in baseball history.

When Diaz prepares to enter a game, the lights turn off at Citi Field and a loud drum starts slowly beating. A camera worker follows Diaz as he approaches the bullpen door. As the music picks up, Diaz runs out, and a loud trumpet sounds. Fans rejoice as their Hero emerges, Mr. and Mrs. Met pretend to play along, and fans in the stands with toy kazoo trumpets do the same. Others in the crowd will play along with their ‘air trumpets’, clap, and rhythmically dance to the catchy tune.

Well, now ‘Narco’ is spreading to college football.

Over the weekend, ‘Narco’ was played at three different football games: North Dakota at Nebraska, Utah State at Alabama, and Notre Dame at Ohio State.

‘Narco’ made his first known college football appearance Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Cornhuskers game against North Dakota.

NFL linebacker and Nebraska alum Will Compton led the Nebraska band in a rendition of ‘Narco’ at the start of the fourth quarter.

Later, Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa was rocking before kickoff to ‘Narco’, in the Crimson Tide’s opener against Utah State.

Then, Ohio State’s marching band played ‘Narco’ at the start of the fourth quarter in their primetime Showdown against Notre Dame.

Who did it best? And where will ‘Narco’ be appearing next?

Edwin Diaz is a real trend-setter, and it sure seems like we’ll be hearing plenty more of Timmy Trumpet for the foreseeable future.