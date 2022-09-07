WATCH: Edwin Diaz, Timmy Trumpet’s ‘Narco’ Played at College Football Games

New York Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance song continues to sweep the nation.

Diaz is one of the most dominant closers in Major League Baseball. His walkout song, ‘Narco’ by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, has quickly become one of the most iconic entrance songs in professional sports, and one of the best in baseball history.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button