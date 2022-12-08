Watch Eastern Washington Eagles at Cal Golden Bears in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just a few games away, Eastern Washington and Cal will square off Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup in preparation for the most important part of the season. The Eagles come into Wednesday night’s game with a 3-5 record. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 78-70 win over North Dakota State on Saturday. Steele Venters put up a career-high 33 points to carry his team to its third win of the year. Cedric Coward came off the bench to score 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds, both of which were career-highs for the sophomore.

How to Watch Eastern Washington at California in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream Eastern Washington at Cal in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Golden Bears have not had an ideal start to the season and are still winless at 0-9 and 0-2 in conference play. The team’s most recent loss came at the hands of Arizona in a 68-81 defeat. The Golden Bears were led by career-highs from guard Devin Askew, who had 25 points, while forward Lars Thiemann added 18 points. Despite strong performances by those two men, the team was unable to fend off the Wildcats and dropped another game.

The last time these two programs met was back in 2014 and Cal walked away with a 78-67 loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.