WATCH: Dylan Andrews on Adjusting to College Basketball, UCLA’s Vets

UCLA men’s basketball guard Dylan Andrews spoke with Reporters ahead of Wednesday morning’s practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Andrews talked about his emotions Entering his first ever college game on Monday against Sacramento State, what he’s done to increase his speed with the ball, what he’s learned from Tyger Campbell so far and how defense and Scouting are different from the high school level.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button