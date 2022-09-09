WATCH: Duke basketball newcomer refuses to miss from deep

The Duke basketball program has gradually increased its team 3-point percentage from one season to the next since the 2018-19 Blue Devils knocked down an all-time program-low 30.8 percent of their attempts.

Last season, the Blue Devils shot a respectable 36.6 percent beyond the arc, their highest mark since the 2017-18 campaign.

To keep that upward swing going in the 2022-23 season, first-year Duke head Coach Jon Scheyer might be wise to employ the long-distance sniping of freshman Jaden Schutt — aptly pronounced “shoot” — early and often.

At least that’s what the following 40-second clip, which the program tweeted late Thursday night, clearly suggests:

In the video, Assistant Coach Chris Carrawell acted as Schutt’s around-the-world delivery man, motivator, and instructor inside Duke’s practice facility.

And the 6-foot-4, 175-pound pure shooting guard displayed his picture-perfect stroke — squared shoulders, swan-like follow-through, and all — while going 5-for-5 on his quick-release catch-and- shoot attempts from 3-point range.

Scroll to Continue

Suppose Schutt, a former four-star recruit out of Yorkville Christian Academy (Ill.), proves beyond trustworthy as a knockdown sharpshooter throughout preseason workouts while honing his defensive skills. In that case, there’s no reason to think he won’t carve out a spot as a solid reserve in the 2022-23 Blue Devils’ regular rotation.

RELATED: Projected stat leaders for the 2022-23 Blue Devils

Schutt would likely be an instant centerpiece at most other schools from the get-go. Admirably, though, he chose to compete for playing time against some of the most heralded young prospects in the country as part of a seven-deep Duke basketball recruiting Haul that finished No. 1 on the 247Sports 2022 Team Rankings.

With five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead potentially sidelined or limited when the season begins due to his recent foot injury, Jaden Schutt may enjoy ample opportunities to show off his shooting prowess as a Blue Devil right away.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.