WATCH: Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead’s first college bucket

After missing the entire preseason and the first three Duke basketball games of the regular season, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead made his debut as a Duke Blue Devil on Friday at home against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Whitehead, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound silky playmaker who arrived in Durham at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, came off the bench five minutes into the game but did not score in his first few minutes of action. He missed a 3-pointer, his only shot attempt in that stretch.

