WATCH: Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead’s first college bucket

After missing the entire preseason and the first three Duke basketball games of the regular season, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead made his debut as a Duke Blue Devil on Friday at home against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Whitehead, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound silky playmaker who arrived in Durham at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, came off the bench five minutes into the game but did not score in his first few minutes of action. He missed a 3-pointer, his only shot attempt in that stretch.

But shortly after checking back in several minutes later, the 18-year-old New Jersey native found paydirt with an easy layup. The score came off an assist from Graduate big man Ryan Young as Whitehead darted towards the basket along the baseline.

Whitehead finished the first half with two points, two rebounds, and one steal while shooting 1-for-3 from the field in his six minutes on the floor.

And the Duke basketball team, No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 and 2-1 on the season, entered the locker room with a 42-36 lead over the Blue Hens.

