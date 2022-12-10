Watch Drexel at La Salle: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

La Salle (5-4) got over the .500 mark with a Homecourt win on Tuesday and has won three of its last four overall. On Saturday afternoon, the Explorers welcome Philadelphia Rival Drexel (4-5) to Tom Gola Arena. The Dragons have lost four of their last five games. Khalil Brantley averages 12.9 points per game for La Salle and Josh Nickelberry adds 12.8 a game. For Drexel, Amari Williams averages 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest, both team highs, and Coletrane Washington gets 12.1 points a game. Longtime Philly college Coach Fran Dunphy is in his first year with the Explorers while Zach Spiker is 80-108 in his seventh season with the Dragons.

