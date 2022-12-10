Watch Drexel at La Salle: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

La Salle (5-4) got over the .500 mark with a Homecourt win on Tuesday and has won three of its last four overall. On Saturday afternoon, the Explorers welcome Philadelphia Rival Drexel (4-5) to Tom Gola Arena. The Dragons have lost four of their last five games. Khalil Brantley averages 12.9 points per game for La Salle and Josh Nickelberry adds 12.8 a game. For Drexel, Amari Williams averages 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest, both team highs, and Coletrane Washington gets 12.1 points a game. Longtime Philly college Coach Fran Dunphy is in his first year with the Explorers while Zach Spiker is 80-108 in his seventh season with the Dragons.

How to Watch Drexel at La Salle in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: USA Network

La Salle never trailed over the final 37:44 on Tuesday night in an 82-72 win over visiting Bucknell. Andres Marrero came off the bench for 16 points and fellow reserve Fousseyni Drame went for 15 in the win. Anwar Gill dished out eight assists.

Drexel hasn’t played since hosting Princeton on Dec. 3 and never led in an 83-63 loss. Lamar Oden Jr. led the Dragons with 16 points.

The Explorers lead the all-time series against Drexel 24-7 and they are playing for the first time since La Salle took a 58-48 decision at Drexel on Dec. 12, 2020. The teams were scheduled to play last December but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

