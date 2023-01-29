Watch Drake at Belmont: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Curb Event Center is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Belmont and Drake on Sunday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Bruins head into the game with an impressive 16-6 overall record so far in the campaign. The team is also enjoying a seven-game winning streak at the moment, not having fallen in any of its games since Jan. 1, an 18-point defeat to Southern Illinois. Since then, Belmont has gotten past the likes of UIC, Missouri State, Valparaiso, Northern Iowa, Murray State, Bradley and Evansville in successive fashion. The Bruins will now look to make it eight in a row when Drake comes to town on Sunday.

How to Watch Drake at Belmont in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Drake at Belmont men's college basketball game on fuboTV:

Meanwhile, Drake is sitting on an overall record of 17-6 so far this season. The Bulldogs have won their last two games in a row against the likes of Evansville and Indiana State last Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

