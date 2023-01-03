Watch Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-17) look to bounce back at home against the worst team in the NBA on Monday as they take on the Detroit Pistons (10-29), which follows a tough loss in their last game against the Golden State Warriors. This is the first game of the season between these two teams with Veteran Damian Lillard getting his first look at Rookie Jaden Ivey, a potential future star in the league with his blend of athleticism and scoring ability. The Veteran Trail Blazers have their own young talent to showcase in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

Lillard was not enough for Portland in their last game on the road despite going for 34 points with eight rebounds and five assists in a loss.

This season Lillard is leading the way again for the Trail Blazers, but in a more Equitable offense that features two other 20+ point scorers, Veteran Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart doing all the little things and Sharpe off the bench playing well for a very young rookie.

Detroit has won two of its last three games and lost in overtime the game before for their best stretch of basketball all season.

Ivey has played well since Cade Cunningham went out with an injury, seeing his efficiency dip, but he is still averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game as one of the primary playmaking options.

