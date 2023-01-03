Watch Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-17) look to bounce back at home against the worst team in the NBA on Monday as they take on the Detroit Pistons (10-29), which follows a tough loss in their last game against the Golden State Warriors. This is the first game of the season between these two teams with Veteran Damian Lillard getting his first look at Rookie Jaden Ivey, a potential future star in the league with his blend of athleticism and scoring ability. The Veteran Trail Blazers have their own young talent to showcase in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

