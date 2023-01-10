Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Over their last 15 games the Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) have gone 12-3 overall as their roster has come together and gotten healthy at the right time. One of those wins came against the Detroit Pistons (11-32) in the first game of a home and home series where Philadelphia came away with the win. The young Detroit team without its star, Cade Cunningham, is trying to stay competitive in a very tough Eastern Conference this season. They will have an Uphill battle today against Philadelphia who feature MVP candidate Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris all playing great basketball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button