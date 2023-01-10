Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Over their last 15 games the Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) have gone 12-3 overall as their roster has come together and gotten healthy at the right time. One of those wins came against the Detroit Pistons (11-32) in the first game of a home and home series where Philadelphia came away with the win. The young Detroit team without its star, Cade Cunningham, is trying to stay competitive in a very tough Eastern Conference this season. They will have an Uphill battle today against Philadelphia who feature MVP candidate Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris all playing great basketball.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia just took care of business against Detroit winning 123-111 behind a James Harden triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

In their win, Philadelphia jumped out to a 71-54 lead at the half along the way to a 12 point win on cruise control in the end.

Harden led the way with his triple-double, while Maxey added in 23 points, Montrezl Harrell filled in for Embiid with 20 points and six rebounds while the bench came up big with 48 total points.

On the other side for Detroit, Killian Hayes paced the offense with 26 points, six assists and four rebounds with four made Threes as he continues his emergence as a quality starting guard in the league.

