Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Bulls play the second of three straight home games on Friday when the Pistons come to Chicago. The Bulls won the first of the home stand when they beat the Bucks 119-113 in overtime on Wednesday. The win helped them bounce back from a bad loss to the Rockets on Monday. They have now won four of their last five games and it has them at 15-19 on the season. It has been a tough start to the year for the Bulls, but they have started to turn things around and they will look to stay hot against a Pistons team who is coming off a 121-101 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

