Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Bulls play the second of three straight home games on Friday when the Pistons come to Chicago. The Bulls won the first of the home stand when they beat the Bucks 119-113 in overtime on Wednesday. The win helped them bounce back from a bad loss to the Rockets on Monday. They have now won four of their last five games and it has them at 15-19 on the season. It has been a tough start to the year for the Bulls, but they have started to turn things around and they will look to stay hot against a Pistons team who is coming off a 121-101 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The win didn’t come without some fireworks, though, as they got into a scuffle during the game that saw Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo get ejected.

They got the win, though, and it helped them snap a six-game losing streak. The win was just their second in the last 11 games and just their ninth win overall.

The Pistons have really struggled this season, but are hoping they can get their second straight win for just the second time this year in Chicago on Friday.

