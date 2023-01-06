Watch Detroit Mercy at Wright State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wright State (8-7) has won three of its last four games and a road win Monday afternoon in Indianapolis improved the Raiders to 1-3 in Horizon League play. On Friday night, they return home to the Nutter Center in Dayton to host Detroit Mercy (6-9). The Titans, who are 2-2 in league play, are led by fifth-year senior Antoine Davis, who is second in the Nation in scoring at 24.6 points per game. Gerald Liddell adds 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds a game. Trey Calvin averages 18.4 points per game for Wright State and Brandon Noel gets 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Mike Davis is 51-78 in his fifth year at Detroit Mercy while Scott Nagy has a record of 139-70 in his seventh season with the Raiders.

