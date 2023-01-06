Watch Detroit Mercy at Wright State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wright State (8-7) has won three of its last four games and a road win Monday afternoon in Indianapolis improved the Raiders to 1-3 in Horizon League play. On Friday night, they return home to the Nutter Center in Dayton to host Detroit Mercy (6-9). The Titans, who are 2-2 in league play, are led by fifth-year senior Antoine Davis, who is second in the Nation in scoring at 24.6 points per game. Gerald Liddell adds 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds a game. Trey Calvin averages 18.4 points per game for Wright State and Brandon Noel gets 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Mike Davis is 51-78 in his fifth year at Detroit Mercy while Scott Nagy has a record of 139-70 in his seventh season with the Raiders.

How to Watch Detroit Mercy at Wright State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Wright State shot 55.6% (15-of-27) in the first half to open a 13-point lead and cruised to an 82-68 win at IUPUI on Monday. Calvin finished with 21 points while Noel and Amari Davis each scored 14. Noel dragged down 15 rebounds as well.

The Titans trailed for the final 10:06 of the game on Saturday against visiting Milwaukee and lost 84-81. Davis scored 31 points for Detroit Mercy and Jayden Stone added 16.

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Titans 37-28 with the teams splitting two meetings last season. Wright State got a 90-59 win at home on Feb. 4 and Detroit Mercy held serve on its homecourt on Feb. 20, 80-75.

