Watch DePaul at Providence: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Providence looks to stay undefeated at home as the Friars host DePaul in this Big East battle. The Friars are 10-0 at home but they are trying to avoid losing three in a row today. Before these back-to-back losses, Providence had won nine straight games. Now the Friars take on a DePaul team who is trying to get back to .500, but they just took down No. 8 Xavier in his last game. It feels like anything can happen in this one.

How to Watch DePaul at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream DePaul at Providence on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Well. 22/20 Providence lost to No. 20/18 Marquette 83-75 on the road. Ed Croswell led the Friars with 20 points. Providence closed the gap in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first half deficit. Resetting today, Providence should feel confident facing off against the Blue Demons as the Friars lead the series 37-13. To add insult to injury, the Friars have a 20-4 record at home against DePaul.

DePaul is coming off a thrilling game knocking off Xavier 73-72. It was the Musketeers first Big East loss of the season. Xavier had beaten DePaul in 11 straight games up to that point. Xavier made two free throws to go up one, but Da’Sean Nelson had ice in his veins as he made the game-winning shot to complete the upset. Can DePaul shake up the narrative and pull off another upset once again?

Regional restrictions may apply.