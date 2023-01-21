Watch DePaul at Providence: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Providence looks to stay undefeated at home as the Friars host DePaul in this Big East battle. The Friars are 10-0 at home but they are trying to avoid losing three in a row today. Before these back-to-back losses, Providence had won nine straight games. Now the Friars take on a DePaul team who is trying to get back to .500, but they just took down No. 8 Xavier in his last game. It feels like anything can happen in this one.

How to Watch DePaul at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

