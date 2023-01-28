Watch Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In what will be an exciting Saturday afternoon game, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. This is a matchup that will feature two of the best players in the entire league. Denver has the best record in the Western Conference at 34-15, which puts the Nuggets just a half-game back of the NBA’s best record. While they’ve only lost four games at home this season, they’re 12-11 away from Denver thus far. In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia holds the second-best record at 31-16 and is riding a six-game winning streak into today. As they continue to climb the standings, the Sixers are within striking distance of the Boston Celtics for the top spot.

For the past two seasons, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has finished second in MVP voting. Both times, it’s been Denver center Nikola Jokic that’s taken home the award over him.

As such, the stakes are high in this context as both will go head-to-head as they look to make a statement. As the season goes on, this storyline will continue to develop between two of the top bigs in the world.

Following this contest, the Nuggets will head back home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Sixers will stick around Philadelphia to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

