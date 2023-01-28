Watch Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In what will be an exciting Saturday afternoon game, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. This is a matchup that will feature two of the best players in the entire league. Denver has the best record in the Western Conference at 34-15, which puts the Nuggets just a half-game back of the NBA’s best record. While they’ve only lost four games at home this season, they’re 12-11 away from Denver thus far. In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia holds the second-best record at 31-16 and is riding a six-game winning streak into today. As they continue to climb the standings, the Sixers are within striking distance of the Boston Celtics for the top spot.

